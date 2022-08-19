Cops seek suspect in stabbing near Coney Island coaster

A 22-year-old man was stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park last Saturday night, cops said.

The victim was inside the amusement park near the Thunderbolt roller coaster at around 11:16 p.m. on Aug. 13 when police say he was approached by a group of about five people. One of those individuals then allegedly displayed an unknown sharp object and proceeded to stab the 22-year-old in the back, and slash him in both arms and the abdomen.

The group then fled in an unknown direction, and the victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Authorities released surveillance footage Friday of one of the alleged individuals, nearly a week later, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

Police did not disclose any potential motives or any further details on what may have led to the assault.

Representatives for Luna Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although crimes like robbery and grand larceny auto are up in the 60th Precinct, which encompasses Luna Park, reports of felony assaults are slightly down year-to-date, according to Police Department data. Felony assaults are down 2.6 percent as of Aug. 14, when the most recent Police Department data is available, representing a drop from 234 reported incidents in 2021 to 228 so far this year.