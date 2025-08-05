‘A Festivus for the rest of us:’ Cyclones’ Seinfeld Night hits 10-year mark

The smell of hot dogs, the crack of a bat, and the unmistakable thump of the “Seinfeld” theme song echoing through the stadium could only mean one thing: Seinfeld Night was back at Maimonides Park.

The Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their 10th annual Seinfeld Night on Saturday, transforming their Coney Island ballpark into a celebration of one of New York’s most iconic television shows. And once again, fans responded in full force. Tickets sold out quickly, bringing together a diverse crowd of Seinfeld enthusiasts who embraced the spirit of the night through creative costumes and passionate fandom

Originally launched in 2014 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the “Seinfeld” premiere, the event has since evolved into a full-scale fan festival, complete with themed promotions, giveaways, and interactive contests that blend baseball with sitcom nostalgia.

“We don’t miss this,” said Michael, 42, who drove in from Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. “I’ve been a ‘Seinfeld’ fan since high school. When I heard about this a couple years ago, I knew I had to experience it. Honestly, it’s not about the game at all, it’s the vibe, chilling with everyone, and how much we all love the show.”.

Fans arriving early were greeted with one of the night’s biggest draws, a limited-edition Kramer bobblehead modeled after his famous portrait. Inside the park, between-inning contests paid tribute to memorable moments from the series, including a Junior Mint toss, a “Little Kicks” Elaine-inspired dance-off, and a race involving Snickers bars eaten with knife and fork.

“It’s just one of those perfect New York events,” said Leah from Long Island, who attended with her fiancé.“There’s something about sitting at a ballpark on a summer night, surrounded by people quoting your favorite show. It’s silly, but it’s kind of magical, too.”

The Cyclones wanted to bring together local pride and love for the show when they started the event. Billy Harner, the team’s assistant general manager and the creator of Seinfeld Night, said the idea was born out of a breakfast conversation and grew quickly from there.

The inaugural event crashed the Cyclones’ website due to overwhelming demand. It’s now considered one of Minor League Baseball’s most successful themed nights, one that regularly attracts national media attention and international visitors.

One fan, visiting from Toronto, described Seinfeld Night as a bucket-list experience.

“I’ve seen every episode a dozen times, but being here, seeing people in full costume, hearing people shout quotes across the stadium, it makes the show feel alive in a different way.”

As the sun dipped behind the boardwalk and the Cyclones faced off against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, fans continued to dance, laugh, and recite their favorite one-liners. For many, it was never really about the score. It was about stepping into the world of “Seinfeld,” if only for an evening, and finding thousands of others who wanted to do the same.