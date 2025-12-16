Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Guide: Brooklyn holiday spectacle draws visitors from around the world

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tradition began in the 1980s and has since become one of New York City’s most famous holiday attractions.

It’s a sign that the most wonderful time of the year has arrived when thousands of locals and tourists flock to the heart of Dyker Heights to admire the neighborhood’s lavish Christmas light displays — decorations that have drawn attention rivaling that of the world’s most famous Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

Concentrated between 83rd and 86th streets and 11th and 13th avenues, the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights phenomenon traces its roots to the 1980s, when area resident Lucy Spata began decorating her home on 84th Street in memory of her mother, who loved Christmas.

Her over-the-top display sparked a tradition that only grew more elaborate over the years. Neighbors soon joined in, transforming the streets into a glowing showcase of twinkling light installations, towering inflatable Santas, nativity scenes, snowmen and other winter-themed decorations meant to spread holiday cheer.

As the attraction expanded and drew massive crowds — along with concerns about overcrowding, trash and parking — Spata has remained unapologetic about keeping the tradition alive.

“When you go pay my mortgage, then I’ll stop. If you don’t like it, from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, go on vacation because it’s not stopping,” she told Brooklyn Paper in 2023. “My husband passed on and made me promise him that it will continue and vice versa. I told him if anything ever happens to me, I wanted it to continue. My children know too that when I’m not here anymore, make sure this house gets decorated.”

Today, some homeowners invest tens of thousands of dollars each season, often hiring professional decorators to design, install and maintain displays.

Last weekend’s snowfall added to the charm of the wintry wonderland, as throngs of visitors (some arriving on guided tours) strolled the neighborhood Monday night to admire the displays. Many warmed up with hot chocolate purchased from Dyker Heights homeowners, who set up stands outside their homes selling hot chocolate, snacks and Dyker Heights Christmas Lights graphic T-shirts. The lights are privately funded and installed by homeowners — though some hire professional decorating companies — turning otherwise quiet residential streets into a bustling seasonal landmark.

Sue and Ched Hall, from Livermore, California, were visiting their daughter and son-in-law, who live in Manhattan, and made the trip to Brooklyn to see the lights.

“We’re out visiting our youngest daughter and son-in-law, who live in Manhattan. We’ve wanted to do this ever since we heard about it many years ago. So here we are,” Sue said. “In Southern California, there are neighborhoods that do similar things, but not like this. This is really beautiful.”

Beyond the dazzling decorations, the couple also took in the neighborhood’s architecture.

“It’s a great way to see the beautiful architecture in the neighborhood, because you wouldn’t probably visit otherwise, it’s just a forgotten gem in Brooklyn,” Ched said.

South Korean tourists Min Soo, Ben and Sarah paused to take photos of one another in front of one of the most elaborately decorated homes. They told Brooklyn Paper that the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights are well known in South Korea, largely through social media, and that many South Koreans hope to visit the attraction.

“Most Koreans are living in apartments, so we cannot decorate like this. It’s very interesting looking to look at these streets. All of these streets are decorated with beautiful lights,” Sarah said.

“Every Korean wants to come here,” Min Soo added.

Eleven-year-old football, or soccer, content creator Brody from London, England — who goes by the Instagram handle WinnerLilB — said he learned about the lights on TikTok. Brody, who has more than 400,000 Instagram followers and recently signed on as a content creator for Striver, an abuse-free, football-focused social platform, said he was eager to see the world-famous displays in person.

“It’s incredible, because back in London, there’s no such thing like it, and it has such a Christmasy vibe, and everyone’s happy here,” Brody told Brooklyn Paper. “So it’s great to be here, and I’m very excited to see all the houses.”

His friends Joseph and Ryan were just as impressed, noting that holiday decorations back home are often far more modest — people might only decorate with a string or two of fairy lights.

“You don’t get this back home in England with the extent that you guys have gone out here,” Joseph said. “And it’s the way that every house is unique as well. Back home, everything’s pretty uniform. Everything’s quite the same. But everything here is unique. It’s incredible.”

Planning a trip to the famed Dyker Heights Christmas Lights this year? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights?

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights refer to the elaborate and extravagant display of holiday decorations installed by homeowners throughout the Dyker Heights neighborhood in southwest Brooklyn. Displays often include massive light installations, animatronic figures, religious scenes, inflatables and custom-built decorations that cover entire homes, lawns and rooftops.

While decorations appear throughout the neighborhood, the most well-known displays are generally found along 10th through 13th Avenues between 83rd and 86th Streets.

When is the best time to visit the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights?

Most homes begin lighting up in late November or early December, with displays typically remaining up through Christmas and sometimes into early January. The busiest nights are weekends in mid-December, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., when crowds are at their largest.

Weeknights are usually less populated, making them a better option for visitors seeking a quieter experience.

Is it free to see?

Yes. The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights are entirely free and open to the public. Visitors simply walk the neighborhood streets to take in the displays. However, some commercial tour buses operate in the area during the season, offering guided experiences for a fee. Many homeowners also sell merchandise, food and hot chocolate.

How do you get there?

Dyker Heights is accessible by public transportation, though walking is required. Common options include taking the R train to 86th Street or the D train to 79th Street, followed by a 10-15 minute walk to the heart of the displays. Drivers should expect limited parking and heavy traffic during peak hours.

What should visitors keep in mind?

Because Dyker Heights is a residential neighborhood, visitors are encouraged to be respectful. This means staying on sidewalks, not blocking driveways, maintaining low noise levels and avoiding trespassing.

Local officials, community leaders and the NYPD frequently remind visitors to dispose of trash properly and be mindful of residents who live in the neighborhood year-round.

Josephine Beckmann, district manager for Community Board 10, works with the Mayor’s Office to bring in additional resources to mitigate residents’ concerns, including more trash bins and traffic control.

“We do ask that everyone is mindful that it is a residential community,” Beckmann told Brooklyn Paper in 2023. “We just want to make sure that everybody can see and enjoy.”