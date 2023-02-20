Firefighters battle blaze in East New York

FDNY personnel rushed to the scene of a fire in East New York on Monday night, putting out the blaze on the third floor apartment during a busy night of firefighting in Brooklyn.

The blaze broke out at the Linden Boulevard Houses at 363 Wortman Ave. just before 5:30 p.m., forcing multiple units to battle the inferno until it was under control at around 6 p.m.

No one was reported injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the FDNY fire marshal.

The fire broke out just after another southern Brooklyn blaze, which tore up sections of the largely-remote areas of Marine Park.

That brush fire was also put under control by FDNY personnel shortly after smoke eaters arrived on Monday night.