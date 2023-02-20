Quantcast

Firefighters battle blaze in East New York

Firefighters respond to the fire scene in East New York.
Firefighters respond to the scene in East New York.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

FDNY personnel rushed to the scene of a fire in East New York on Monday night, putting out the blaze on the third floor apartment during a busy night of firefighting in Brooklyn.

The blaze broke out at the Linden Boulevard Houses at 363 Wortman Ave. just before 5:30 p.m., forcing multiple units to battle the inferno until it was under control at around 6 p.m.

Firefighters had to remove baby gates from a 3rd floor apartment at 363 Wortman Avenue in the Linden Blvd Houses.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

No one was reported injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the FDNY fire marshal. 

The fire broke out just after another southern Brooklyn blaze, which tore up sections of the largely-remote areas of Marine Park

That brush fire was also put under control by FDNY personnel shortly after smoke eaters arrived on Monday night.

