Quantcast

Police & Fire

Firefighters battle second fire in a year at vacant Brighton Beach home

By Posted on
firefighter at brighton beach fire
Firefighters battled an all-hands blaze at a Brighton Beach home on Jan. 9.

Firefighters responded to an all-hands blaze at a vacant Brighton Beach home that was the scene of a two-alarm fire last May on Monday afternoon.

According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters received reports of a fire at 25 Brighton 5th Lane just after 1:30pm. Engine Company 246 and Ladder Company 169 were the first to arrive on the scene, and found heavy fire throughout the under-construction home. 

smoke and flames at brighton beach house fire
Firefighters battled a fire in a vacant house at 2940 Brighton 5th Street on Monday, January 9. Lloyd Mitchell

Overall, 60 firefighters from 12 were dispatched to battle the blaze. No injuries have been reported as of Monday evening, according to an FDNY representative.

Boarded-up windows temporarily halted firefighting operations when fallen electrical wires exploded in the rare of the building, sending smoke and fire into the attic space of the home. Con Edison and the Department of Buildings were called to the scene to help mitigate the issue.

firefighter leans out of smoky window
The home was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack, utilizing three hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire, and the flames were brought under control by 3:35pm, according to a department rep. 

Last spring, a two-alarm fire at the same address took the life of one man, who was trapped in the basement when help arrived. More than 100 firefighters were needed to bring that fire under control — and, by the time they were able to reach the man, he had lost consciousness, and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital. 

firefighters inside house
FDNY put out a fire at the same location last spring, though that blaze claimed the life of one resident. Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the Jan. 9 fire.

The Department of Buildings did not respond to Brooklyn Paper’s request for comment in time for publication. 

About the Author

Jada Camille

Jada Camille is a Nashville native who recently relocated to Brooklyn. She graduated from Lee University in Tennessee with a BA in Digital Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. When she isn’t writing you can find her wandering the streets of Brooklyn, being a self-professed coffee snob or watching her favorite comfort shows.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York