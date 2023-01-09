Firefighters battle second fire in a year at vacant Brighton Beach home

Firefighters responded to an all-hands blaze at a vacant Brighton Beach home that was the scene of a two-alarm fire last May on Monday afternoon.

According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters received reports of a fire at 25 Brighton 5th Lane just after 1:30pm. Engine Company 246 and Ladder Company 169 were the first to arrive on the scene, and found heavy fire throughout the under-construction home.

Overall, 60 firefighters from 12 were dispatched to battle the blaze. No injuries have been reported as of Monday evening, according to an FDNY representative.

Boarded-up windows temporarily halted firefighting operations when fallen electrical wires exploded in the rare of the building, sending smoke and fire into the attic space of the home. Con Edison and the Department of Buildings were called to the scene to help mitigate the issue.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack, utilizing three hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire, and the flames were brought under control by 3:35pm, according to a department rep.

Last spring, a two-alarm fire at the same address took the life of one man, who was trapped in the basement when help arrived. More than 100 firefighters were needed to bring that fire under control — and, by the time they were able to reach the man, he had lost consciousness, and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the Jan. 9 fire.

The Department of Buildings did not respond to Brooklyn Paper’s request for comment in time for publication.