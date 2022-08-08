Con Ed asks 100K Brooklyn customers to temporarily reduce energy use for ongoing repairs

More than 100,000 Con Ed customers are being asked to temporarily cut down their usage of high-voltage appliances on Aug. 8. as the utility works to repair equipment that was “under stress,” a representative said on Monday afternoon.

The electricity company has temporarily reduced voltage in parts of northern and eastern Brooklyn to protect its crews and equipment, it announced on Monday afternoon, and is asking customers in Williamsburg, Bushwick, Greenpoint and Bedford-Stuyvesant to save energy and avoid using washing machines, dryers and microwaves until repairs are complete.

We are asking customers in eastern Brooklyn to conserve energy while crews repair equipment. We recommend delaying the use of energy-intensive appliances until this is completed. Full details here: https://t.co/E1vKOXt7f6. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/L2kSOI9mq0 — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 8, 2022

Con Ed also asked that customers reduce their use of air conditioners as the borough weathers its second major heat wave of the summer, advising that Brooklynites use only one air conditioner and set it to the “highest comfortable temperature.”

The voltage reduction is also impacting Crown Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush, East Flatbush, Ocean Hill, Brownsville, and East New York. Four total or partial service outages are ongoing in the affected area, according to the company’s outage map. Most were expected to be fixed by about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Electricity companies, including Con Ed, often reduce voltage to parts of the grid to prevent damage to equipment or blackouts during times of high strain on the system — like during heat waves. During the summer months, the utility asks that all customers take steps to reduce their energy usage to reduce their own costs and save energy during peak times.

With the heat index rising above 100 degrees, a heat advisory has been in effect in Kings County since last week and is expected to remain in place until at least 8pm on Aug. 9. Customers can report outages and find out when service will be restored online or by calling 1-800-752-6633.

Find a city-run Cooling Center near you online or by calling 311.