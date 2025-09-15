Beloved homeware store Fishs Eddy expands to Dumbo this fall

Beloved Manhattan home goods store Fishs Eddy is coming to Brooklyn.

The quirky retailer, famous for its cluttered shelves and vast selection of off-beat decor and dishware, will open at 81 Front St. in Dumbo this fall in what the store called a “natural extension” of its Manhattan flagship.

“Brooklyn’s been in our DNA forever,” said Fishs Eddy founder Julie Gaines, in a statement. “Some of our most iconic patterns have Brooklyn brownstones and the bridge. So moving to Brooklyn was just a matter of time. Of course, we’re fashionably late, but that’s how New Yorkers roll!”

The new location will be about the same size as the cozy Manhattan store, and will offer the same kinds of goods that made Fishs Eddy famous: kitchen necessities decorated with whimsical designs, a mix of practical and fun.

“Opening a store in DUMBO was a no-brainer for us,” said Daniel Yadgard, CEO of Fishs Eddy, in a statement. “This prime address attracts a similar mix of locals and visitors that has made our Manhattan flagship successful, and there’s a sense of vibrancy and energy in this neighborhood that’s unmatched.”

Shoppers can expect shelves piled high with basics like mugs, plates, and serve ware with classic diner-style checkerboard patterns and colorful polka dots as well as dinnerware that pays homage to New York City’s iconic skyline. But perhaps more interesting are Fishs Eddy more unique offerings, like mugs adorned with snappy sayings and quirky drawings by local artists. Some pay direct homage to Brooklyn — the “Bridge” mug features drawings of the Brooklyn and Verrazzano bridges, the “Brooklynese” mug is labeled simply “Cawfee.”

The store will also offer some less-basic kitchenware: cow-shaped creamer jars and ceramic berry containers, novelty glassware with vintage-inspired patterns and even a tea towel featuring the Brooklyn Bridge.

It’s not Fishs Eddy’s first foray into Brooklyn — it once had a small location on Montague Street, but that store closed in 2007 thanks to rising rents.

Fishs Eddy is expected to open on Front Street later this fall, and once open will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.