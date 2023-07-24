Quantcast
This is a cartoon of an old brownstone, next to a new modern building.

Development

Shuttered former Century 21 flagship store in Bay Ridge to be redeveloped as ‘urban retail landscape’

By
comments
Posted on
century 21 redevelopment renderings
The former Century 21 department store on 86th Street is set to be redeveloped by the real estate firm owned by the Gindi family.
Rendering courtesy of ASG Equities

The site of the former Century 21 flagship store in Bay Ridge will be transformed into an urban retail hub with the help of the family behind the beloved department store chain. 

ASG Equities — the real estate firm of the Gindi family, who founded the flagship Century 21 location on 86th Street in 1961 — will revamp 150,000 square feet of commercial space across 15 buildings on 86th and 87th streets and repurpose more than 700 feet of retail storefronts. The company aims to introduce a mix of quality supermarkets and shops selling clothing, cosmetics, medical necessities, food and more.

repurpose commercial space in Bay Ridge
Developers hope the redeveloped area becomes a center of commerce and retail for the outer boroughs. Rendering courtesy of ASG Equities

Council Member Justin Brannan has been working alongside ASG Equities to make the project come to life.

“The vibrancy of the 86th Street commercial corridor is crucial to our local economic ecosystem not only as a retail shopping destination but a hub of local employment,” Brannan said. “A rising tide lifts all boats — the more people shopping on 86th Street, the more economic activity we’ll see for our small businesses and restaurants along 3rd and 5th Avenues.”

The firm has been has been acquiring properties on 86th Street since the 1960s. Following a string of COVID-related insurance hardships, the company filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020 and closed the Bay Ridge Century 21, which had long been a staple in the community. 

Developers have since acquired five buildings formerly occupied by Century 21 but never officially owned by the Gindi family. The purchase of space spanning 220 feet of adjacent buildings completed the family’s real estate profile in order to launch a full redevelopment.

closing century 21
The flagship Century 21 store on 86th Street closed in 2020, after the company declared bankruptcy. File photo by Paul Frangipane

According to a spokesperson with ASG Equities, the team has also already signed a lease with New York-Presbyterian to renovate the former TJ Maxx building located at 502 86th St., and plan to fill the storefronts with top quality-retail. The family hope the multi-level space will become an outer-borough “center of commerce and business.”

The project will market the rear of the 87th Street building — which is connected to a large parking garage — to national supermarkets, and will feature an outdoor walkway connecting 86th and 87th streets.

Project leaders called the construction plan the “first major steps towards the revitalization of Bay Ridge.”

outdoor walkway at redeveloped century 21 site
A rendering of the retail space shows the outdoor walkway designers plan to implement to connect 86th and 87th streets. Rendering courtesy of ASG Equities

Brannan said he hopes to revitalize the nabe at large by bringing back its much-needed commercial hub.

“The goal here has always been to bring back 86th Street bigger and better than ever and I’ve been doing everything in my power to make that happen,” he said. “I’m so excited to finally share with folks the vision we’ve been working on for the famous side of 86th Street. The best is truly yet to come!”

About the Author

Jada Camille

Jada Camille is a Nashville native who recently relocated to Brooklyn. She graduated from Lee University in Tennessee with a BA in Digital Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. When she isn’t writing you can find her wandering the streets of Brooklyn, being a self-professed coffee snob or watching her favorite comfort shows.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York