Police are looking for the 5 suspects who brutally robbed a woman in Williamsburg on May 18, leaving her hospitalized.

According to the NYPD, the 46-year-old woman was walking near 234 Broadway at around 11:50 p.m. when the savages began punching her and kicking her.

After the injured victim fell to the ground, the suspects grabbed her purse, which contained her cell phone, wallet, bank cards and $25 cash.

The suspects then ran off eastbound on Broadway, cops said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and took the 46-year-old to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

Between New Year’s Day and May 14, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 70 robberies and 107 felony assaults in the 90th Police Precinct, where the May 18 incident occurred.

No arrests have yet been made in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

