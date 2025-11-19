How Kente Cones blends African ingredients and ancestral stories in East New York

Kente Cones in East New York is a Black-owned small business that provides educational food experiences.

When Ashley Marrero, founder and owner of Kente Cones, opened her first brick-and-mortar location in East New York on Juneteenth, she never imagined the shop would so quickly become what she now calls “a safe space for the community.” But the path to that moment began years before the storefront opened its doors.

Kente Cones is an Afro-American–inspired ice cream shop that offers what Marrero describes as educational food experiences. “Kente” — referring to a “time-consuming” Ghanaian textile dating back to the 11th century — reflects the handmade, natural-ingredient ice cream products Marrero creates.

“We started in 2022 and were vending at different pop-up events throughout Brooklyn,” Marrero told Brooklyn Paper. “We were even traveling to Philadelphia and New Jersey — it was phenomenal.”

For two summers, Kente Cones set up outside a Fort Greene food market — an opportunity Marrero described as “pivotal.”

“We made a lot of connections there that opened more doors and led to meeting new customers,” she said.

But life shifted in 2023 when Marrero had a baby. While she briefly stepped back, her business partner kept Kente Cones active at school events, art galleries and other private bookings.

Then came the turning point she never expected: the location of her first permanent shop found her. With the help of Assembly Member Nikki Lucas, whom Marrero called the “leader” in the process, she secured a home for Kente Cones.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t know if I will ever have this opportunity again.’”

Since its opening in June, Marrero said community support has been overwhelming. As the only ice cream shop in the area, she said it draws guests who often stop by without knowing it’s there.

But it’s not just any ice cream shop. Kente Cones sources natural ingredients, including many from Africa — something new and refreshing in a neighborhood saturated with fast food options, Marrero said.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” she added. “We deserve it. And we needed it. It’s been a safe space for so many of my customers.”

Some come in simply for comfort.

“I have people come in and they’re just having a bad day, and say ‘Yo Ash, I just need to talk, I need a scoop of ice cream,’” Marrero said.

Beyond taste, Kente Cones offers something more: education. Nearly every flavor connects to Africa or Afro-American history.

“It’s so important to highlight the accomplishments of our ancestors, because we don’t shine enough light on them, especially in the education system,” Marrero said. “If it’s not taught at home, they may not know it at all.”

She wants every scoop to spark curiosity, saying it “becomes a fun thing to take pride in.”

“It’s bigger than ice cream,” Marrero said.

One of Kente Cones’ most popular flavors, “Granny’s Favorite,” a butter pecan scoop, comes with a story that surprises many customers.

“In the Jim Crow South, Black people were not allowed to eat vanilla ice cream because it was considered ‘pure white,’” she explained. “So I call that flavor ‘Granny’s Favorite’ because Granny put pecans in there, and it was no longer white. That way, we can enjoy it whenever we want.”

It’s one of her best-selling flavors — and one of her most important educational tools. Other flavors recognize former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the founders of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton, and the Ashanti Kingdom in West Africa.

“A lot of people are shocked, and I tell them to look it up!” Marrero said. “I am telling you things they just don’t teach us.”

The ice cream aficionado said parents have embraced the learning-through-dessert approach. Their support has connected her with local schools, where she brings both ice cream and representation.

“Once they have their ice cream and I tell them I make it, it is just so fulfilling,” Marrero said.

With her storefront now thriving, Marrero has plans far beyond East New York.

“I want to do wholesale where I’m in retail stores and have several locations as well,” she said.

But her biggest dream is a chain of immersive cultural spaces.

“Each location will have a museum vibe, with QR codes that go to the history and more information while you’re enjoying your ice cream.”

And ultimately? “I want it to be a household name.”

For now, Marrero keeps her message simple: “Stay tuned.” Kente Cones, it seems, is just getting started.