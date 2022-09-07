Quantcast

Kings Theatre to host three-night Aretha Franklin tribute next month

763px-Aretha_Franklin_1968
Aretha Franklin in 1968.
Atlantic Records

Brooklyn has never loved a man (the way it loves Aretha).

The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop next month on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin. The Kings will lend its stage for three nights, from Oct. 6-8, to the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. concert experience honoring the Queen of Soul, who died in 2018 at the age of 76, featuring both her music and a narrative retelling of her incredible life.

Aretha Franklin performs in Coney Island in 2011.File Photo by Steve Solomonson

The iconic Flatbush performance venue kicks off a 21-city jaunt paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved recording artists.

Set lists will feature many of Franklin’s most well-known hits, like “Chain of Fools,” “Natural Woman,” “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” and of course “Respect.” The team behind the production undertook a nationwide search attempting to find the person most able to embody the legend herself, ultimately deciding on Brooklyn’s own Trejah Bostic for the tall order of singing Aretha’s songs.

A tribute to Aretha Franklin at the Franklin Avenue subway stop in Crown Heights following her death.File photo by Brianna Kudisch

“From talent to production, this show is about to be epic,” Bostic said on Instagram.

The show is being directed by Broadway actress Christina Sajous, while musical performances are being led by Darnell White. Bostic will be supported by a coterie of backup singers and a full band.

Tickets are still available here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8.

