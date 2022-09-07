Kings Theatre to host three-night Aretha Franklin tribute next month

Brooklyn has never loved a man (the way it loves Aretha).

The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop next month on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin. The Kings will lend its stage for three nights, from Oct. 6-8, to the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. concert experience honoring the Queen of Soul, who died in 2018 at the age of 76, featuring both her music and a narrative retelling of her incredible life.

The iconic Flatbush performance venue kicks off a 21-city jaunt paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved recording artists.

Set lists will feature many of Franklin’s most well-known hits, like “Chain of Fools,” “Natural Woman,” “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” and of course “Respect.” The team behind the production undertook a nationwide search attempting to find the person most able to embody the legend herself, ultimately deciding on Brooklyn’s own Trejah Bostic for the tall order of singing Aretha’s songs.

“From talent to production, this show is about to be epic,” Bostic said on Instagram.

The show is being directed by Broadway actress Christina Sajous, while musical performances are being led by Darnell White. Bostic will be supported by a coterie of backup singers and a full band.

Tickets are still available here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8.