Love is in the air: 8 last-minute Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day ideas in Brooklyn

Did you wake up this morning with a jolt, realizing that you were responsible for making Galentine’s Day plans with the girls, or worse, a romantic Valentine’s Day date with your partner?

Fear not! There’s plenty to do in Brooklyn tonight and tomorrow, and only some of it requires a reservation — or funds! And we’ve gone ahead to assemble all those possibilities here. Check them out here: there’s comedy, music, single’s mixers and more, with options for gooey-eyed gals and Valentine’s Day haters alike.

GALENTINE’S DAY

1.) Galentine’s Day Wicks + Liqs: There’s perhaps no better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day than with a craft night with the girls. Join \HAUS\ A Home for an evening of DIY candle-making. Choose your scent and pour your own sustainably-made coconut wax candle. While you wait for the wax to set, enjoy vegan and vegetarian food by Chef Rashid Golden, listen to music, play games, and relax.

7:30-11pm. $65, tickets include 2 drinks and your candle. 255 McKibbin St. between White Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg.

2.) WORD Bookstore Galentine’s Day 2023: It’s WORD Bookstore’s eighth annual Galentine’s Day event! The evening is hosted by Romance Book Club leader Maddie Caldwell, and authors Zoraida Córdova, Joanna Shupe, T.J. Alexander, Celestine Martin, and Maya Rodale are dropping in for a panel discussion. After the talk, there will be games, giveaways, and more! Grab a friend and head to Greenpoint — or make some new ones while you’re there.

7pm. $25, ticket includes a book, a drink, and a raffle entry. Saint Vitus Bar, 1120 Manhattan Ave. between Clay and Box streets in Greenpoint.

VALENTINE’S DAY

1.) The Best Couple in Brooklyn Comedy Show: Are you and your sweetie confident in your bond? Are you always on the same wavelength? Most importantly, are you competitive? Battle it out to prove that you and your partner are the best couple in Brooklyn at this comedy show hosted by Carly Ann Filbin. Many will compete, but only one pair will take home the prize.

9pm. Free, register in advance. 21+. Parklife, 636 Degraw St. between 3rd and 4th avenues in Gowanus.

2.) Valentine’s Disco Bingo: TALEA Beer Co. and Modern Rebel have joined forces for a perfect less-than-traditional Valentine’s celebration, and all are welcome. Imbibe in some of Talea’s delicious brews while competing in Bingo hosted by drag queen Cherry Poppins and win some incredible prizes. Dress up and boogie down!

7pm. Free, with a suggested donation of $1 for the One Love Foundation. RSVP in advance. 21+. TALEA Beer Co., 87 Richardson St. between Leonard Street and Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint.

3.) F— V-Day: Single But Not Alone Mixer: Less than excited about another Valentine’s Day, but still hoping to find the one? Head to Berry Park for an evening of music, drinks and treats, dancing, and mingling with other singles while all the couples are out on their dates. Plus, enter a raffle to win Broadway tickets — maybe you’ll be able to head to the theater with a date!

7:30-11pm. $20. Berry Park, 4 Berry St. between N 13th and N 14th streets in Williamsburg.

4.) Valentine’s Skate Night: Get cozy and take a spin around the Industry City ice rink with your love! Romantic music will be floating through the air, and soft lights will be twinkling overhead. Between laps, step off the ice for a delicious drink from one of the local eateries!

4-8pm. $50, including skate rentals. Industry City Ice Rink, 51 35th St. between 2nd and 3rd avenues in Sunset Park.

5.) Love, Loneliness, and Lamentation Concert: Music lovers delight! Take in some tunes celebrating all the feelings you might feel on Valentine’s Day, from love to loneliness, sappy to cynical. The Voices of Ascension will perform works including the world premiere of Max Vinetz’s “cheap placeholders for real things.”

7:30pm. $20. Roulette, 509 Atlantic Ave. between Nevins Street and 3rd Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn.

6.) Date Night at the drive-in: The Skyline Drive-In is already perfectly romantic, with its views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. Make it a little more special with one of their Valentine’s Day packages: choose your movie, either “A Knock at the Cabin Door” or “50 First Dates,” and the Skyline team will make sure you have a VIP spot, plus a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers. For a little extra, send a special message to your sweetheart on the screen!

Screen times vary. $95-$200. Skyline Drive-In, 1 Oak St. at West Street in Greenpoint.