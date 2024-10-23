Long awaited victory: Liberty’s championship win marks history and spurs controversy

Liberty wins WNBA Championship but the journey to this monumental win was marked with triumph and tribulation.

New York Liberty’s historic triumph over the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals on ended a 51-year drought in New York City professional basketball championships, spurring celebrations and debate on the team’s growth and success.

The team’s journey to the monumental win was marked by both triumph and tribulation.

The New York Liberty, founded in 1997 as one of the original eight teams in the WNBA, has experienced a rollercoaster of seasons over its more than two-decade-long history. Liberty was a frontrunner in the early years, clinching the Eastern Conference title four times in the late 90s and early 2000s. But the franchise faltered in its quest for the ultimate prize.

Liberty’s run in the 1999 Finals is remembered as a heart-wrenching loss to the Houston Comets, a defeat that set a precedent for years of near-misses. The franchise would go on to reach the Finals two more times, in 2000 and 2002, but each time, it returned home empty-handed.

A legacy of near-victories and disappointing losses only deepened the thirst for a championship, especially since the city had not celebrated a professional basketball championship since the New York Knicks in 1973.

Woes on the court and behind the scenes continued as Liberty struggled to receive the same resources, sponsorships, and media attention that its male counterparts enjoyed.

A stroke of consistent good picks began to turn the tide for the team.

In 2019 the Liberty was acquired by new owners and moved to Brooklyn. Then, they signed Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, two critical players on the 2024 roster. It was a turning point for the Liberty.

“Historically, the city of New York fell in love with the Liberty team,” Sue Wicks, a former Liberty star from 1997 to 2002, previously told Brooklyn Paper. “We also had the sellout crowds when we played at Madison Square Garden, but when the team went to White Plains, we lost some of that.”

Soon after, the WNBA gained credibility and visibility, fueled by a new generation of talented athletes and backed by longstanding fan support.

“New York will always be New York, but Brooklyn is the vibe,” Wicks said. “When the ownership of the team tapped into that Brooklyn vibe with the music, celebrity row and fashion, [fans] started pouring into the building because it was the first authentic home for Liberty where everyone was welcome.”

Fast forward to this season, and the Liberty’s determination paid off.

With a roster bolstered by superstars like Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the team showcased remarkable skill and amplified the narrative surrounding women’s basketball and its rightful place in sports history.

Sandy Brondello, Liberty’s head coach, spoke about what it was like to coach players like Ionescu and Stewart during the playoff series.

“You wouldn’t be in these big games without talent. But look, it’s more than just talent; it really shows through a character of a person – how they respond from really bad adversity,” Brondello said in a statement when discussing Stewart missing game-winning free throws in Game 1 of the Finals. “Stewie, she holds herself to such high levels. It’s why she’s so great; she responds back, and great players have to take the big shots at the end. She’s a legend of this game, to be able to do what she did on both ends of the floor, she was big for us.”

Their victory in the WNBA Finals signified a turning point that extends beyond Liberty’s franchise, igniting discussions about the growth of the WNBA, its financial viability and the impact of female sports figures on culture.

Victory with a side of doubt

But this win doesn’t come without a few naysayers claiming it was an ill-gotten success.

Many watchers say the officiating in Sunday’s game was subpar, if not tainted with potential bias.

As the match was winding towards a close, referees called a foul on Lynx’s Alanna Smith as Liberty’s Brenna Stewart went up for a shot that would tie the game with less than 10 seconds to go. The crowd at Barclays erupted in praise, but that applause was soon quieted when Lynx’s head coach, Cheryl Reeve, challenged the ruling.

In the WNBA, coaches are given just one opportunity to challenge a specific call – if successful, they are awarded a second challenge. Refs must respond to the contest with instant replays and a review of the call.

Barclays Center sat nervously as they awaited the challenge’s results. If the call were overturned, Liberty would be down two with 6.3 seconds left in the match. Those nerves turned to excitement when the refs announced that the former call would stand, sending Stewart to the line.

The former MVP drained both her shots, forcing the game to overtime, where the Liberty eventually claimed the title.

While the athletes were soaking in their champagne showers, fans, including former and present basketball players, took to Twitter to criticize the match.

The refs called this game for NY Liberty 🙃no way this is a foul pic.twitter.com/YOKizvXtdm — mac (@macwwc) October 21, 2024

Even Lakers all-star Lebron James disputed the foul call: “I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul!” he wrote on X. “Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game.”

Others considered the call “egregious,” a “phantom foul call,” and a clear sign of bias towards Liberty.

A win is a win

Despite the claims, Liberty is reveling in their hard-earned achievement.

They represent a more considerable advancement in women’s sports as they usher the league into a new era.

New York City will celebrate the championship that ended a 51-year drought and marked the beginning of what many hope will be a dynasty in women’s basketball with a ticker-tape parade and celebrations at City Hall and Barclays Center on Oct 23.