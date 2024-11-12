‘Lightscape’ returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden with new installations and holiday treats

The entire Cherry Esplanade at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will be illuminated as part of the popular moving light and music display, Winter Reflections, at ‘Lightscape.’

As the evenings fall darker, Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s extravagant art, music, and light show is returning to brighten the borough’s sprawling green space ahead of the holiday season.

Acres of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will be illuminated by more than 1 million twinkling lights and 16 towering light sculptures from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5 as “Lightscape” returns for its fourth year.

This year’s lineup features new installations by artists from 10 countries across three continents, along with popular returning pieces, according to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which also announced expanded food offerings for the 2024 season.

Since its debut, the immersive after-dark event has become a seasonal staple, attracting New Yorkers and visitors of all ages to experience the enchanting illuminated trail.

Visitors can still look forward to the dazzling fountain show in the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and the Winter Reflections light display spanning the Cherry Esplanade. Also returning is the Winter Cathedral, an immersive tunnel featuring thousands of glowing lights.

New installations include Ribbon Tunnel by Culture Creative, a kaleidoscopic light display near Bluebell Wood, and Butterfly Effect by Masamichi Shimada on Lily Pool Terrace.

The 2024 season also introduces new culinary options at Lightscape Lodge, curated by Union Square Events and Restaurant Associates. The menu will feature yet-to-be-announced winter classics, a children’s menu, festive desserts, and a variety of beverages, including hot chocolate, mulled wine, and cocktails.

BBG’s Palm House will also host the Lightscape Bar, a cozy stop for revelers to grab a drink along the trail.

“Lightscape is New York City’s most immersive and enchanting way to spend a winter evening and enjoy the spirit of the season in community,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “This year offers another magnificent multi-sensory experience for everyone who steps onto the trail. The visual dazzle created by the world’s best light artists is complemented by a gorgeous soundtrack, and delicious food and drink to warm up with—all of it honoring the beauty of BBG.

A special “Lights On” event will kick off the event on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4:45 p.m., transforming the Cherry Esplanade from darkness into a vibrant light display. The Garden will also host the Lightscape Family Benefit on Dec. 10, offering trailside treats and fundraising for BBG’s youth education programs.

Ticket options and entry nights

Tickets are available for purchase at bbg.org/lightscape, with options for all ages, including: