LIVE UPDATES: Polls open in Brooklyn for 2022 midterm elections

Topping the Election Day contests is the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congress Member Lee Zeldin. Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7 point lead in surveys.

Two other statewide officials are also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is seeking another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also seeking his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.

All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats are also up for grabs. The two key races in New York City races to watch are in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her seat against the Democrat whom she beat two years ago for the office, Max Rose.

Voters will also choose their Assembly and State Senate representative, and fill several judicial seats. And don’t forget to flip your ballot: there are four questions to answer.

At the polls

Voters are already reporting long lines — and technical issues — at some of Brooklyn’s voting sites.

Right-wind radio host and former City Council candidate tweeted just before 9 a.m. asking the city’s Board of Elections to do something to manage the crowds at his Borough Park polling place.

Huge lines in Boro Park voting sites.@BOENYC, we need a good manager on sites to keep stuff moving fast. pic.twitter.com/NZ3N0VsB8Y — Hershal (@HeshyTischler) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, a site in Carroll Gardens was closed not long after it opened due to an issue with a ballot generator. At around 8:30 a.m., a representative for BOE tweeted that technical teams were there to address the issue, and that voting would continue at the site using “established emergency procedures” — contrary to reports on the ground.

Similar outages were reported at the Shorefront Y in Brighton Beach, but as of 9:30 a.m., all appears to be in order.