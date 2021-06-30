New IKEA ferry line to launch this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

All aboard!

Starting this weekend, IKEA will now have two different free ferry lines stopping at its Red Hook wharf.

NY Waterway announced that it would be launching a ferry service on Saturday to take shoppers from Manhattan to the Swedish furniture giant’s Brooklyn location.

“We hope to make the trip to IKEA a little bit easier and a lot more pleasant with a free ferry ride from our Manhattan terminals,” said Armand Pohan, president, CEO and chairman of NY Waterway in a June 30 statement. We’re excited to partner with IKEA to launch this new service for the summer.”

The boat will have three ports of call in Manhattan: at Pier 79 in Midtown, Brookfield Place in Battery Park City, and Pier 11 in the Financial District, before making its way to IKEA. You can read the schedule here.

The service is separate from the existing NY Water Taxi, which also provides a free ferry service to IKEA from Pier 11.

The new line is also separate from NYC Ferry, the city’s public network of ferry routes operated by Hornblower.

“We are excited to reintroduce our ferry service to our customers after a year off,” said Mike Baker, New York market manager for IKEA. “At IKEA we believe that sustainability, accessibility and affordability should be included in every aspect of our customers’ journey.”