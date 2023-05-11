Quantcast
NYPD arrests suspect in brutal murder of 19-year-old Deandre Matthews

The NYPD arrested 19-year-old Isiah Baez for allegedly killing another teen, Deandre Matthews.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old for the brutal killing of another teen in Flatbush earlier this year — leaving the victim’s body burned and with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police on Thursday charged Flatlands resident Isiah Baez with murder for allegedly killing 19-year-old Deandre Matthews in early February, which comes just a week after cops collared an alleged accomplice in the gruesome homicide.

The supposed partner-in-crime, 24-year-old Remy McPrecia, was picked up by authorities on May 4, and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. 

NYPD officers put 19-year-old Isiah Baez in a police vehicle during a perp walk at the 70th Police Precinct.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops did not release information on the circumstances leading up to the killing of Matthews, whose disheveled body was found on the freight train tracks near 2236 Nostrand Ave. on the afternoon of Feb. 7.

Paramedics arrived at the horrific Midwood scene and pronounced Matthews dead at the location. They later confirmed that he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns through his body, while his lungs showed significant signs of smoke inhalation.

The discovery of his body came after a widespread manhunt to find Matthews, who had disappeared when he didn’t arrive home after leaving his residence with his mother’s car the prior night. 

Deandre Matthews disappeared on Feb. 6, and his body was later discovered atop freight train tracks in Midwood.Photo courtesy of the NYPD

In addition to the murder charge, Baez was also booked at the 70th Police Precinct for criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. 

While police did not announce a suspected motive in the killing, Matthews’ family has previously said that they believe he was murdered because he was gay. 

