NYPD seeks four suspects in connection to two Williamsburg dating app robberies

Police are seeking two women, above, along with two men, who allegedly lured men through dating apps.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying four people wanted in connection with two violent dating app-related robberies in the 94th Precinct in July.

Police said that on July 22, around 9:57 p.m., a 27-year-old man arranged to meet two women he had met on a dating app at 389 Morgan Ave. in Williamsburg.

After entering the building, the women and the victim took an elevator to the fifth floor, where two masked men were waiting. One of the men displayed a firearm while the other punched the victim in the face and stole his car keys. The perpetrators then took the victim’s black 2024 Mercedes-Benz, New York license plate LZV9973, and fled in an unknown direction.

A second robbery occurred one week later, on July 29, at about 2 a.m., at 30 Debevoise Ave., also in Williamsburg. A 36-year-old man met up with the same two women he had connected with through a dating app. The trio took an elevator to the fifth floor, where two masked men confronted the victim, punching and kicking him while displaying knives and stealing his iPhone 12 mini. All four suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

In both cases, the victims sustained minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

Police describe one of the female suspects as having a light complexion and long burgundy hair, last seen wearing black clothing. The second woman is described as having a dark complexion and long hair, also last seen wearing black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at Crime Stoppers or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.