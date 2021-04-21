Quantcast

Park Slope

Women dead after broad daylight shooting in Park Slope

Ben VerdeBy
0
comments
Posted on
park slope
Police on scene at a shooting in Park Slope.
Photo by Ben Verde

A woman was killed during a mid-afternoon shooting in Park Slope, according to the NYPD. 

Police say a gun-toting woman shot the 52-year-old victim once in the head on Fourth Avenue near St. Mark’s Place at around 1:00 pm. Paramedics rushed the victim to Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:26 pm.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a woman with dreadlocks who is wearing all black. 

Blood, grapes, and CPR equipment at the crime scene.Photo by Ben Verde

At the crime scene, a bag of grapes, a small pool of blood, and a discarded piece of medical equipment could be seen on the ground while police taped off the area. 

Gun violence is exceedingly rare in Park Slope, with this being the first incident recorded in the 78th precinct in 2021, according to city data.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

About the Author

Ben Verde

Ben Verde

A third generation Brooklynite, Ben Verde is living the dream covering Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Crown Heights, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens for his hometown newspaper. Verde's name first graced the pages of Brooklyn Paper in 2018 as an intern covering the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Related Articles

More from Around New York