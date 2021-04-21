Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman was killed during a mid-afternoon shooting in Park Slope, according to the NYPD.

Police say a gun-toting woman shot the 52-year-old victim once in the head on Fourth Avenue near St. Mark’s Place at around 1:00 pm. Paramedics rushed the victim to Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:26 pm.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a woman with dreadlocks who is wearing all black.

At the crime scene, a bag of grapes, a small pool of blood, and a discarded piece of medical equipment could be seen on the ground while police taped off the area.

Gun violence is exceedingly rare in Park Slope, with this being the first incident recorded in the 78th precinct in 2021, according to city data.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

