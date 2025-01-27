Park Slope restaurant vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti, NYPD investigating as hate crime

Left: Miriam owner Rafael Hasid poses next to the anti-Israel graffiti daubed by three individuals (at right) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A popular Park Slope restaurant was defaced with anti-Israel graffiti over the weekend, prompting an outpouring of support from elected officials and the community.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force said it is investigating the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 26, at Miriam, a Middle Eastern eatery on Fifth Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. and found red spray paint on the restaurant’s windows and exterior, with messages reading “Genocide cuisine” and “Israel steals culture.”

Surveillance footage obtained by the Brooklyn Paper shows three individuals working together near the corner of Prospect Place and Fifth Ave. One person appears to act as a lookout, while the other two vandalize the building and sidewalk with red paint.

“At this time, there are no arrests, and the investigation is being handled by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force,” a police spokesperson said Monday.

This is not the first time Miriam has been targeted. The restaurant’s Upper West Side location was similarly vandalized two years ago, and both locations have regularly received harassing phone calls and negative online reviews, owner Rafael Hasid told the Brooklyn Paper.

Hasid, who is originally from Israel, expressed disappointment but not surprise at the latest incident.

“It’s sad that people think they have a disagreement with me just because of my background,” he said. “They never even spoke to me or tried to get my opinion or my idea about anything. They just come and vandalize the property.”

Despite the attack, Hasid said he remains undeterred. “I’m not scared,” he said, noting the overwhelming support from the community. “We were so supported yesterday, and everybody was showing love. People ordered and came and made reservations. We will continue doing what we’ve been doing for the last 20 years, serving the neighborhood.”

Among those who showed support was New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who made a reservation at the restaurant and condemned the vandalism on social media. “Miriam serves and welcomes everyone, regardless of religion or politics, and doesn’t bring either into the restaurant,” Lander wrote on X. “Vandalizing their restaurant because they serve Israeli food and their owner is a Jewish Israeli New Yorker is a clear example of when anti-Zionism becomes antisemitism.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also stopped by the Park Slope location on Sunday to show his solidarity with Hasid and his staff. “I told them I stood with them, and that vandalizing a restaurant because the owner was Jewish was outright antisemitism. Period,” Schumer posted. “Hate has no place in New York.”

Mayor Eric Adams also denounced the act, calling it “evil” and vowing that the NYPD would find those responsible. State Attorney General Letitia James echoed the sentiment, stating, “We must confront intolerance in all forms, and anyone who wrongfully targets and attacks innocent New Yorkers must be held accountable.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes criticized the vandals, saying their actions “do nothing to advance the cause of peace and only foster the growing feeling that Jewish people are not welcome here.”

Hasid expressed gratitude for the widespread support. “It was really beautiful to see the level of support from politicians and people in the neighborhood,” he said. “Not that I thought we were alone, but it was definitely a big show of support, and we are not alone for sure.”