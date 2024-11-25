PHOTOS | Frost Fest, Coney Island’s Winter wonderland, kicks off with holiday cheer

Hundreds of visitors gathered at Luna Park on Nov. 23 to kick off the second annual Frost Fest, marking the start of a festive season at Coney Island.

Luna Park kicked off its second annual Frost Fest on Saturday, transforming the iconic amusement park into a festive winter wonderland.

The seasonal celebration, which runs on select dates through Jan. 1, 2025, offers a variety of holiday-themed activities for guests of all ages. Its first iteration in 2023 marked a milestone for Coney Island’s amusement district, usually closed between September and March.

This year’s Frost Fest marks the return of Luna Park’s artisan holiday market and Santa’s Wonderland — all set under the dazzling glow of a 35-foot tree. New this year is the “Candy Cane Chute,” a giant rapid slide sure to amuse young thrill-seekers.

Hundreds flocked to the People’s Playground for Frost Fest’s Nov. 23 kickoff, where they were greeted by costumed carolers, illuminated dancers on stilts, the Polar Bear Plunge mascot and Kris Kringle himself.

“We are thrilled to kick off our second annual Frost Fest,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., which operates Luna Park. “What better place than Luna Park to create those everlasting holiday memories? By establishing a new Coney Island tradition, we have created an enchanting backdrop that enhances the charm of our iconic amusement attractions.”

As part of the ongoing event, Luna Park’s famed Cyclone roller coaster will remain open throughout the winter, adding holiday flair to the nostalgia many have come to know and love Coney Island for — Zamperla among them.

“I love speed,” he said when asked about his favorite attraction at Saturday’s opening, “so roller coasters are my favorite.” Zamperla called it a tie for number one between the Cyclone and The Thunderbolt.

But with over 20 amusement park attractions decked out in seasonal decor, Frost Fest offers plenty for visitors to explore.

Guests can also indulge in seasonal treats from the holiday market, which features gourmet snacks and hot drinks to keep everyone cozy during the chilly weather.

The festival’s grand finale will come on Jan. 1, 2025, with the Polar Bear Club Plunge followed by an after-party to celebrate the end of the holiday season.

Admission to Frost Fest is free, and ride prices start at $4. For more information, visit lunaparknyc.com/frostfest2024.

Additional reporting by Erica Price