This is a cartoon os a man looking like he is going to a party.

Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS | Frost Fest, Coney Island’s Winter wonderland, kicks off with holiday cheer

11.23.24 – photo by Erica Price
Hundreds of visitors gathered at Luna Park on Nov. 23 to kick off the second annual Frost Fest, marking the start of a festive season at Coney Island.
Photo by Erica Price

Luna Park kicked off its second annual Frost Fest on Saturday, transforming the iconic amusement park into a festive winter wonderland.

The seasonal celebration, which runs on select dates through Jan. 1, 2025, offers a variety of holiday-themed activities for guests of all ages. Its first iteration in 2023 marked a milestone for Coney Island’s amusement district, usually closed between September and March.

Frost Fest at Luna Park brings a festive winter wonderland to Coney Island, featuring over 20 holiday-themed attractions.Photo by Erica Price
The opening day of Frost Fest on Nov. 23 featured a magical atmosphere with carolers, holiday lights, and festive cheer throughout Luna Park.Photo by Erica Price
Admission to Frost Fest is free, with rides starting at just $4.Photo by Erica Price
Frost Fest at Luna Park combines nostalgic amusement park thrills with festive winter activities.Photo by Erica Price

This year’s Frost Fest marks the return of Luna Park’s artisan holiday market and Santa’s Wonderland — all set under the dazzling glow of a 35-foot tree. New this year is the “Candy Cane Chute,” a giant rapid slide sure to amuse young thrill-seekers.

Hundreds flocked to the People’s Playground for Frost Fest’s Nov. 23 kickoff, where they were greeted by costumed carolers, illuminated dancers on stilts, the Polar Bear Plunge mascot and Kris Kringle himself.

“We are thrilled to kick off our second annual Frost Fest,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., which operates Luna Park. “What better place than Luna Park to create those everlasting holiday memories? By establishing a new Coney Island tradition, we have created an enchanting backdrop that enhances the charm of our iconic amusement attractions.”

The Cyclone gets a hint of holiday cheer.
Luna Park President Alessandro Zamperla poses with visitors — and Santa Claus.Photo by Erica Price

As part of the ongoing event, Luna Park’s famed Cyclone roller coaster will remain open throughout the winter, adding holiday flair to the nostalgia many have come to know and love Coney Island for — Zamperla among them.

“I love speed,” he said when asked about his favorite attraction at Saturday’s opening, “so roller coasters are my favorite.” Zamperla called it a tie for number one between the Cyclone and The Thunderbolt.

But with over 20 amusement park attractions decked out in seasonal decor, Frost Fest offers plenty for visitors to explore.

Some guests won big on the first night of Luna Park’s Frost Fest.Photo by Erica Price
Costumed carolers spread holiday cheer at the second annual Frost Fest at Luna Park in Coney Island.Photo by Erica Price
The 35-foot holiday tree at Luna Park is just one of the dazzling decorations lighting up Coney Island for this year’s Frost Fest.Photo by Erica Price
Families can enter ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ through an igloo entrance at the foot of the holiday tree.Photo by Erica Price
The annual holiday celebration at Luna Park features gourmet snacks, hot drinks, and a festive holiday market to keep visitors cozy.Photo by Erica Price
Kids can meet Kris Kringle and snap a photo at ‘Santa’s Wonderland,’ then drop off their holiday wishes in Santa’s special mailbox at Luna Park’s Frost Fest.Photo by Erica Price
Guests enjoy the rush of the new ‘Candy Cane Chute’ slide, a thrilling addition to this year’s Frost Fest.Photo by Erica Price

Guests can also indulge in seasonal treats from the holiday market, which features gourmet snacks and hot drinks to keep everyone cozy during the chilly weather.

The festival’s grand finale will come on Jan. 1, 2025, with the Polar Bear Club Plunge followed by an after-party to celebrate the end of the holiday season.

Admission to Frost Fest is free, and ride prices start at $4. For more information, visit lunaparknyc.com/frostfest2024.

Additional reporting by Erica Price

