PKLYN indoor pickleball facility to open in Gowanus

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A brand-new indoor pickleball facility is making itself at home in Gowanus.

PKLYN is a five court, eighteen thousand-square-foot facility that aims to enhance the overall game experience and give players room to improve.

Founder David Friedman was inspired to create PKLYN when he found a small community of pickleball players at at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2 handball courts. As the number of enthusiasts hit the thousands, with relatively few dedicated pickleball courts to play on, Friedman wanted to meet the needs of players.

As the pickleball craze continues to grow throughout the city, Brooklynites, in particular, have been able to foster a community within the sport. The PKLYN team welcomes players of all skill levels to be able to try their hand at playing the game, with options for leagues, round-robin style tournaments, open play nights, clinics and private lessons.

The facility boasts an asphalt base, which provides a premium and consistent playing surface, indirect lighting and bold pops of color, with high ceilings to maximize playability for pickleballers. For those who are more into spectating, PKLYN has a central mezzanine that has glass guardrails and plush seating, and offers a 270-degree vantage point of the courts. There is also a windowed private event room and sunken social lounge available for use.

PKLYN’s food and beverage offerings features a full service bar for those looking to wind down after a game or spectators alike. There is a curated selection of items from local New York partners, including food from Alidoro, beers on tap from Threes Brewing, specialty cocktails from Social Hour, wood-fired pizza from Slowfires and Mediterranean offerings from Claudette’s. PKLYN will also host collaborations with other food and beverage purveyors and food trucks after it opens.

Beyond the sport itself, PKLYN is planning on hosting programming for the community, such as mixers for socializing and networking, theme plays, and seasonal activations that center on community building. The facility also offers options for hosting private events, including partial and full facility rentals.

PKLYN is set to open in late September at 80 4th St. and is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6 a.m.-12 a.m. Court reservations are $100 per hour with balls and paddles available for rent on-site.