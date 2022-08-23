Polls close in Brooklyn, unofficial primary results roll in

Polls are officially closed for the Aug. 23 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in.

Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for congress and state senate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

New York’s ongoing redistricting process sliced the primary in half, and this is the second time this summer voters headed to the polls. During the June 28 primary election, Brooklynites cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly, as well as for Brooklyn judgeships, District Leader and County Committee positions.

Low voter turnout was reported across the city throughout the day (just as it was last go-around), but those Brooklynites who did hit the polls told Brooklyn Paper they were voting with a number of issues in mind — among them, reproductive rights, climate change, and protecting police officers.

Above all, though, Brooklynites expressed their desire to perform their civic duty — and many in Park Slope confessed they had trouble choosing from the crowded field of similarly-minded candidates running to represent NY-10.

As of a 6 p.m. tally released by the city’s Board of Elections, 79,304 Brookynites had cast their ballots — approximately 33 percent of all votes cast across the city Tuesday.

August Primary Check Ins – as of 6PM*

Manhattan – 102,493

Bronx – 18,125

Brooklyn – 79,304

Queens – 17,996

Staten Island – 19,970

Total Voting Check-Ins 237,888

*Includes early voting check ins — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) August 23, 2022

Below is a list of who appeared on the ballot where there is a competitive race. Brooklyn Paper will update each race with the leading candidates as results become available from the city’s Board of Elections (BOE). Incumbents are listed in italics, leaders are listed in bold, and winning candidates will be marked as such when races are officially called.

All other districts included candidates who were running unopposed and therefore, will sail ahead into the November general election. Primary winners will also appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.