LIVE UPDATES: Election Day kicks off in Brooklyn for congressional, state Senate primaries

Polls are open as of 6 a.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23, allowing Brooklyn voters to cast their ballot for U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate primary races around the borough until 9 p.m.

This year, the New York primaries were split into two parts: one in June and one in August.

The state was forced to delay the state Senate and Congressional primaries when a Court of Appeals struck down new district maps just two months before the original June primary date. Since the Assembly maps were not tossed at that time (though they have been since then,) the Assembly primary went forward as planned on June 28. Assembly maps will be redrawn before the 2024 election cycle.

Whereas June’s primary was chock-full of local races alongside the big ticket item, voters only have two categories to vote in this year — state Senate and Congressional representative. If only one person is running in a certain district, there will not be a primary — that person is the presumptive candidate and will appear on the ballot in November.

Remember that election day voting sites are different from early voting sites, and that your polling place may have changed since you last voted — find your Primary Day polling site online.

Brooklyn Paper will keep you updated throughout the day and will post unofficial election results after the polls close. Results will not be official until they are certified by the city’s Board of Elections.

For more information or to find out who’s on the ballot, check out our Aug. 23 primary election explainer. See something at the polls? Let us know on Twitter at @BrooklynPaper.