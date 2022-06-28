LIVE PRIMARY RESULTS: Brooklyn voters await election results

Polls are officially closed for the June 28 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in.

Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. There were also dozens of people in the running for Brooklyn judgeships, District Leader and County Committee positions.

New York’s ongoing redistricting process has sliced the primary in half, which means voters will head back to the polls on Aug. 23 for the congressional and state Senate primary.

Low voter turnout was reported across the borough throughout the day (and during early voting), but those Brooklynites who did hit the polls told Brooklyn Paper they were voting with a handful of issues in mind — among them, schools, community and the Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Below is a list of who appeared on the ballot where there is a competitive race. Brooklyn Paper will update each race with the leading candidates as results become available from the city’s Board of Elections (BOE). Incumbents are listed in italics, and winning candidates will be marked as races are called.

All other districts included Assembly candidates who were running unopposed and therefore, will sail ahead into the November general election.

Governor

Kathy Hochul (D), Julianne Williams (D), Thomas Suozzi (D), Paul Nichols (D); Lee Zeldin (R), Rob Astorino (R), Derrick Gibson (R), Andrew Giuliani (R), Harry Wilson (R)

Lieutenant Governor

Antonio Delgado (D), Ana Maria Archila (D), David Englert (D), Diana Reyna (D)

Assembly District 43 (Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Crown Heights)

Brian Cunningham (D), Jelanie DeShong (D), Tim Hunter (D), Pierre Albert (D)

Assembly District 46 (Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Coney Island, Brighton Beach)

Mathylde Frontus (D), Dionne Brown-Jordan (D)

Assembly District 50 (Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Clinton Hill, Fort Greene)

Emily Gallagher (D), Paddy O’Sullivan (D)

Assembly District 51 (Sunset Park, Greenwood Heights, South Slope, Red Hook)

Marcela Mitaynes (D), Erik Frankel (D)

Assembly District 54 (Bushwick, Cypress Hills, East New York)

Erik M. Dilan (D), Samy Nemir-Olivares (D)

Editor’s note: This is the borough’s closest race of the night. As of 9:58 p.m., Dilan leads Nemir-Olivares by just 234 points, with more than 86% of scanners reporting, according to unofficial Board of Election results. All other races appear to be runaways for the incumbent candidates.

Assembly District 55 (Ocean Hill, Brownsville, Crown Heights)

Latrice Walker (D), Tracey Cashaw (D)

Assembly District 57 (Clinton Hill, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights)

Phara Souffrant-Forrest (D), Olanike Alabi (D)

Assembly District 58 (East Flatbush, Brownsville, Canarsie)

Monique Chandler-Waterman (D), Hercules Reid (D)

Assembly District 60 (East New York, Spring Creek, Starrett City)

Nikki Lucas (D), Keron Alleyne (D)

Last updated at 9:58 p.m. on June 28. All results are unofficial until formalized by BOE.