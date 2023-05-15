Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A gunman shot a victim in Crown Heights last Thursday, leaving the bloodied victim dead inside the hallway of his apartment building.

Police received a 911 call about the incident just after midnight, and arrived on the scene near 1550 Sterling Pl. at around 12:45 p.m. on May 11.

When they got to the location, they found 43-year-old Durell Falero laying in the first-floor hallway, with a gunshot wound to the head, cops said.

Falero reportedly lived in an apartment inside the building, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, where doctors treated him for over 24 hours, before he succumb to his injuries.

Between New Year’s Day and May 7, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops had recorded just 2 murders within the 77th Police Precinct, where the Crown Heights shooting occurred. There had been 6 victims of gun violence in that area during that time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

