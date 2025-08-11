Tall order: Smith-9th Streets subway station, city’s highest, to get elevators

The Smith-9th Street station rises nearly 90 feet above the streets of Gowanus. State officials announced plans Friday to add elevators to the city’s highest subway stop.

New York City’s tallest subway station will soon have elevators, ending the daunting climb to the platform, state officials announced Friday.

The Smith-9th Street stop in Gowanus — the tallest station in the city and one of the tallest in the world — rises nearly 90 feet above ground. It lacks elevators and efficient escalators, making accessibility difficult for many New Yorkers, including people with disabilities, seniors and commuters carrying packages.

That’s about to change. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who represents the area, said Aug. 8 the station will get elevators as part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s approved $68.4 billion capital plan for 2025-2029.

“Every day, New Yorkers hike the stairs up this station like they’re climbing Mount Everest, struggling to catch the train on time. And if you use a wheelchair, push your child in a stroller, travel with luggage or simply struggle climbing the stairs, forget about it,” Gounardes said. “With elevators coming to the Smith-9th Street station, that’s finally going to change.”

The MTA did not say when the elevators would open at the 92-year-old station. The announcement comes a month after the July 8 opening of the fully ADA-accessible Bay Ridge-95th Street station in Brooklyn.

Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon praised the MTA for making accessibility a priority in its capital plan, noting that Smith-9th Street has a “long history” of escalators breaking down.

“Adding elevators to the station is a huge win for transit equity and for the thousands of riders who rely on this stop every day,” Simon said. “Climbing the tallest station in the system shouldn’t be an endurance test. I commend the MTA for making accessibility a priority in the Capital Plan, especially at tough stations like Smith-9th that present greater challenges than most.”

Officials said the upgrades will push the subway system to more than 50% accessibility.

“No station better demonstrates the need for accessibility than Smith-9th Street, the highest point in the entire subway system, and we’re excited to start work there and throughout the borough soon,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo.

The MTA has to meet a court-approved settlement to ensure that 95% of NYC’s subway stations are ADA-accessible by 2055.

A version of this story first appeared on Brooklyn Paper’s sister site amNewYork