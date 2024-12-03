As temperatures dropped in November, so did violent crime in Brooklyn, per latest NYPD statistics

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Violent crime rates have been decreasing in Brooklyn since the summer, and that trend continued in November, according to the latest NYPD statistics, with marked drops in nearly all categories across the board when compared to the same period in 2023.

Across the entire borough, major felonies — murder, rape, burglary, assault, robbery, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto — were down 11% year-over-year in the 28-day period from Nov. 4-Dec. 1, with a total of 2,139 incidents, compared to 2,414 last year.

Burglary, grand larceny auto creep up

There were outliers — major felonies increased in six of Brooklyn’s 23 precincts, and burglary and grand larceny auto spiked across the Brooklyn South patrol, which encompasses 13 precincts from Coney Island to Cobble Hill.

Burglary wasn’t constrained to Brooklyn South, though — 15 precincts reported year-over-year increases in burglaries, including seven in Brooklyn North. The 60th Precinct, in Coney Island, saw a 160% jump, from five burglaries between Nov. 4-Dec. 1, 2023 to 13 during the same period this year; the 84th Precinct in Downtown Brooklyn saw a 109% jump, from 11 burglaries to 23.

Murders and shootings decline after rising for months

Murders and shooting incidents, which have been spiking in spite of relatively low crime rates, came down. From Nov. 4-Dec. 1, 2023, 12 murders and 29 shootings were reported across Brooklyn. This year, there were five murders and 15 shootings during that period. Murders are also down month-to-month — seven were reported across Brooklyn in September, and six in October.

Brooklyn did see a number of violent shootings and stabbings, despite the statistical improvement, including two in or near playgrounds. On Nov. 12, a 21-year-old was fatally stabbed at Steuben Playground in Clinton Hill — marking the second killing there since July, when a parks department employee killed a 30-year-old migrant who had been sleeping at the playground.

Days later, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and wounded steps from Bildersee Playground in Canarsie. Since September, four teens have been stabbed or shot around Bildersee, which is just down the street from a public school.

Rape drops, but other sex crimes remain high in some neighborhoods

Rape and other sex crimes spiked in Brooklyn in August and, while the exact numbers and locations have fluctuated, have remained high since then. The increase was likely partially due to a change in the definition of rape under New York State law, per the NYPD, but started before the law took effect on Sept. 1, 2024.

From Nov. 4-Dec. 1, rape declined by one-third in Brooklyn South, compared to last year, and by 22.2% in Brooklyn North. A total of 23 rapes were reported across the borough, down from 33 during the same period last year. UCR rape and “other sex crimes” were largely down, too, though other sex crimes jumped by 50% in Brooklyn North.

Year-to-date, however, rape is up across the borough, as are UCR rape and sex crimes. Rape is up more than 19% citywide, year-to-date, while UCR rape is up 4.4% and other sex crimes are up 5.8%.