Three-alarm fire ravages Bushwick factory, injures one firefighter

A fire ravaged a small Bushwick factory and left one firefighter injured on Thursday afternoon.

At a press conference after the blaze was placed under control, FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante said the department received “multiple calls” reporting the fire at 1 George St. at approximately 1:22 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the initial call, and designated the fire as a three-alarm fire by 1:54 p.m.

Ferrante said 40 units responded to the “extremely heavy fire conditions” at the loading dock of the factory, with 140 EMS and fire personnel on the scene.

The fire was placed under control at 3:16 p.m. with no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was brought to Wyckoff Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by FDNY fire marshals. It was not immediately clear who the owner of the factory was, or what it was used for, though the address is associated with freight company Briz Forwarding, Inc. The city’s Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order on the property after the fire, noting structural instabilities associated with the blaze and firefighting activity as well as an illegally-constructed extension at the back of the building.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.