Quantcast

Police & Fire

BREAKING: Three people, including two students, shot outside Williamsburg high school

By & Posted on
ambulance outside williamsburg high school after shooting
Three people were shot outside a Williamsburg high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Dean Moses

Three people have been shot outside a Williamsburg high school, according to the New York City Police Department.

Shots rang out outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet Street at around 2pm on Wednesday, as school dismissal began, according to police. A 37-year-old security guard was grazed in the back of the neck, while two students — a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were shot in the leg and back, respectively. All three are likely to survive, and were transported to local hospitals via ambulance. 

cops outside williamsburg high school after shooting
Police roped off the street outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Wednesday afternoon after three people were shot. Lloyd Mitchell

Police sources said the incident began after about 15 male students got involved in a physical brawl. One of the students pulled out a firearm and started firing, striking the three victims. Another student reportedly struck someone with a plank of wood. 

“All I know is that people were fighting and then it just escalated, and then gun shots and then running,” said 14-year-old DJ, a student at the school. “This is like the second time this happened, but this time it escalated.”

Students were locked down inside the school for about an hour after the shooting, DJ said. 

students embrace outside williamsburg high school after shooting
Students ran inside when the gunman started firing and were locked down inside the building for about an hour.Dean Moses

Witnesses said the suspect fled north on White Street following the shooting, according to an NYPD spox. He is described as  wearing black Adidas pants, a white or grey hooded jacket, and a brown puffer jacket.

“I heard the shots, about six shots,” said Michael William, who works nearby. “Kids ran out into the street. It was very scary.”

students outside williamsburg high school after shooting
Students huddled together after three people were shot outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Wednesday afternoon. Lloyd Mitchell
people hug outside williamsburg charter high school
Students and staff comforted each other outside the school after the lockdown ended. Lloyd Mitchell

DJ said she believed the staff member who was shot was a security guard. She and her friends were standing outside when the suspect gunman started firing.

“It was horrifying, we ran inside the school,” he said. “It was traumatizing, everybody was running away. Some of my friends ran to the train station. Thankfully none of them are hurt.”

This is a breaking news story, and is likely to change as more details emerge. Check back for developments. 

About the Author

Kirstyn Brendlen

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York