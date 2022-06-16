Quantcast

Two-alarm fire roars through Greenpoint furniture shop

firefighters on the roof of building at two-alarm fire
More than 100 firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Greenpoint furniture shop on June 15.
Lloyd Mitchell

A two-alarm fire tore through a Greenpoint furniture shop on the evening of June 15, injuring at least four people.

two-alarm fire in greenpoint furnuture
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out inside a Greenpoint furniture manufacturer on June 15. Lloyd Mitchell

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire on Van Dam Street, just south of the Newtown Creek in the industrial upper reaches of Greenpoint at about 6:30pm. Heavy smoke was billowing through the bay doors on the ground floor of 67 and 69 Van Dam Street, home of Elephants Custom Furniture Inc., a bespoke furniture and cabinetry shop and an electrician.

firefighters at greenpoint two-alarm fire
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in just over an hour, but three civilians and one firefigher were injured by the blaze. Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters were warned to stay off of the roof of the building due to structural concerns as they used three hoses to battle the blaze, which was deemed under control at 7:20pm after responders extinguished the center of the fire and smaller pockets of flames throughout the building.

Three civilians and one firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. The New York City Fire Department’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

firefighters at two-alarm fire at greenpoint furniture shop
Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was deemed under control in about an hour. Lloyd Mitchell

