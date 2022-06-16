Two-alarm fire roars through Greenpoint furniture shop

A two-alarm fire tore through a Greenpoint furniture shop on the evening of June 15, injuring at least four people.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire on Van Dam Street, just south of the Newtown Creek in the industrial upper reaches of Greenpoint at about 6:30pm. Heavy smoke was billowing through the bay doors on the ground floor of 67 and 69 Van Dam Street, home of Elephants Custom Furniture Inc., a bespoke furniture and cabinetry shop and an electrician.

Firefighters were warned to stay off of the roof of the building due to structural concerns as they used three hoses to battle the blaze, which was deemed under control at 7:20pm after responders extinguished the center of the fire and smaller pockets of flames throughout the building.

Three civilians and one firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. The New York City Fire Department’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.