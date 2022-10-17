Chicago ramen restaurant Urbanbelly coming to new Williamsburg Market

Chicago-based Cornerstone Restaurant Group, best known for Michael Jordan’s Steak Houses, is set to bring its beloved ramen restaurant Urbanbelly to Williamsburg next month.

The new restaurant — an expansion for Urbanbelly, at home in Wicker Park — will be located in the new Williamsburg Market, coming soon to 103 N. Third Street. The Kings County Urbanbelly will serve up new offerings from legendary Chi-town chef Bill Kim, including an array of creative ramen dishes, Asian rice and build-your-own noodle bowls.

Cornerstone Restaurant Group is an investor in the Williamsburg Market. A first for the restaurant group, Cornerstone gained experience licensing their concepts by bringing Urbanbelly to Purdue University in Spring of 2022. Cornerstone also plans to aid the success of Williamsburg Market using its consulting expertise.

“We’re restaurateurs not bound by restaurants, and we want to bring our food to where the people are,” said Josh Zadikoff, president of CRG, in a statement. “The Williamsburg market is set to have an amazing roster of talent and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the Urbanbelly legacy to New York.”

The Williamsburg Market hopes to complement the industrial nature of Williamsburg with an inviting French country farmhouse interior. The space will feature a 360-degree bar surrounded by ample seating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williamsburg Market (@williamsburgmarket)

The market hopes to appeal to the community with its new, chef-driven concepts. Vendors set to appear in Williamsburg Market include Di Fara, Paper Plate, Tar Pit Café, Good Batter, Mexology, BKLYN Wild and Urbanbelly.

Williamsburg Market and Urbanbelly are set to open in November.