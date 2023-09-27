Cyclist hospitalized after colliding with work truck in East New York

A cyclist injuries after colliding with commercial work truck in East New York.

A cyclist has been hospitalized after colliding with a truck in an East New York intersection.

According to police, a commercial work truck and e-bike crashed at Dumont Avenue and Jerome Street at 1:47 p.m.

“I was coming through the intersection, I heard a load impact. I looked around and saw him laying under the truck,” the driver of the truck told Brooklyn Paper on the scene.

Paramedics transported the cyclist to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Law enforcement officials were not immediately able to provide detail on the circumstances of the crash. The intersection is not controlled with a traffic light — drivers headed north on Jerome Street, a one-way, have a stop sign, while traffic heading eastbound on Dumont Avenue — also a one-way — have the right of way. Dumont Avenue also features an unprotected bike lane.

According to data compiled by CrashMapper, there have been three crashes at the intersection in the last five years, resulting in two injured motorists and one injured cyclist. The city’s Department of Transportation considers adding bike safety infrastructure to East New York “high priority,” and recently opened two new protected bike lanes on Corzine and Wortman avenues, just blocks from the scene of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.