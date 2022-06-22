Son arrested for grisly double stabbing of parents in Bergen Beach home

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing both of his parents inside of their Bergen Beach home.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, told police she was sleeping at her Bergen Cove home near East 73rd Street when she heard someone enter the room at around 9 p.m. When she felt something hit her head, cops say she turned around to see her son holding a knife.

The man then started to stab the woman in the face and left hand, cops said, and she shouted for her 64-year-old husband, who was also stabbed by their son upon entering the bedroom.

The victim told police she tried to keep her son in the living room when two 63rd Precinct police officers arrived.

in their living room when two 63rd Precinct officers arrived on the scene and found the female victim with lacerations to her head, right side of her face, chin and left hand. The father also suffered lacerations.

Both parents were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brownsville with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect — who was apprehended upon cops’ arrival — was taken to the same hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The alleged stabber faces charges of assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. While the exact motive remains unclear, the Post reported that the grizzly stabbing took place following a dispute.