E-biker dies after crashing in Midwood

A man is dead after crashing his e-bike in Midwood on April 16.

According to police, 45-year-old Apolonio Aguirre was riding the eclectic two-wheeler southbound on McDonald Avenue at 10:13 p.m., when he plowed into the rear of an SUV that was at a standstill at the intersection of Webster Avenue.

The car, a 2018 Ford SUV, operated by a 38-year-old female, was not moving, as it was halted at the cross street due to a red light.

Upon colliding with the car, Aguirre, who was just steps from his listed home address, fell to the ground, and sustained head trauma.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the injured e-biker to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Yet, Aguirre’s condition worsened in subsequent days, and later died on April 22.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene of the crash, and is not facing any charges related to the incident.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the look into the situation.

So far this year, 11 cyclists have died on the streets of the Big Apple, according to the data-tracking site Crash Mapper.