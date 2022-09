Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters battled a gnarly kitchen fire Thursday night near Ryder Street and Flatlands Avenue in Marine Park.

At around 9:25 p.m. Sept. 15, units responded to a call to 1519 Ryder Street, where they found heavy flames in the second floor kitchen.

Fire Department personnel deployed one hose-line to quickly snub out the blaze.

Searches throughout the two-story private dwelling were negative for trapped residents. The fire was placed under control at 10:05 p.m.