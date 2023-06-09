Quantcast
Subway

Group violently robs 13-year-old at Flatbush subway station

Six suspects pictured in connection with an alleged robbery and assault.
NYPD asks for public assistance to identify potential robbery suspects.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are looking for six individuals for brutally robbing a 13-year-old in Flatbush earlier this month. 

According to authorities, the teen was inside the Flatbush Ave-Brooklyn College subway station on June 4, when the group of crooks approached at around 5 p.m.

The perps then punched and kicked the youngster, before snagging his hat, and just one of his shoes, cops said. 

Following the rough robbery, the group ran off on foot. 

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and took the bruised boy to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, where he was treated by doctors.

Between Jan. 1 and May 14, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 122 felony assaults and 57 robberies recorded in the 70th Police Precinct, where the incident occurred. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Any individual with any information relevant to this crime is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-800-57-PISTA (74782) with all calls being strictly confidential. The public can also submit tips through NYPD’s Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential. 

