Gunman shoots two people in Bay Ridge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people were shot in Bay Ridge on Friday afternoon, causing widespread panic and sending police on a manhunt for the suspect.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near the PluggedIn Sneaker Boutique at 9413 Fifth Ave. in the southern Brooklyn nabe.

The victims had just exited the shoe shop and were getting into a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata parked on the street, when the suspect left off multiple gunshot rounds from inside a white car.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk with a bullet wound to the leg, and a 24-year-old man that sustained a shot to his arm.

Paramedics rushed both victims to NYU Langone Hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Authorities did not release any suspected motive for the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made. The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue tracksuit.

Between New Year’s Day and June 18, when the most recent NYPD data is available, the 68th Police Precinct that covers Bay Ridge had not seen a single shooting incident.

Citywide during that time frame, 508 people had been shot on the streets of the Five Boroughs.