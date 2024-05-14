Police recover body from East River near Bushwick Inlet Park after man reportedly dove into water

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police pulled a body from the East River near Bushwick Inlet Park on Monday morning, the day after an unidentified man disappeared into the water.

According to the NYPD, cops were first called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Witnesses told officers that a man had leapt into the water and had not resurfaced. Emergency services units, police boats, helicopters and divers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

The search continued on the following morning, and officers recovered the body of an unidentified 20-30 year old man in the river near North 12th Street shortly after 10 a.m. on May 13. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. An investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dozens of people have died after intentionally or unintentionally entering the East River along Brooklyn’s shoreline. In 2014, cops recovered the body of a local fashion designer from the river after a suspected suicide. The same year, a 21-year-old man went missing after he drunkenly dove into the river near the Williamsburg Bridge.

This is a breaking news story, check back for further updates