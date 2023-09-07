Hangawi Korean Festival and marketplace to debut in Brooklyn and Manhattan Sept. 9-10

Dozens of Korean artists and businesses will gather for the MAUM Marketplace and Hangawi Korean Festival in New York City this weekend.

A new festival celebrating the Korean holiday Chuseok is debuting in Brooklyn this weekend.

On Sept. 9 and 10, the Korean Cultural Center of New York will celebrate Korean culture and traditions at the MAUM Market and Bushwick and the Hangawi Korean Festival in lower Manhattan.

Chuseok, a mid-autumn festival typically celebrated over three days and sometimes likened to a Korean version of Thanksgiving, is one of the most festive times of the year in Korea, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. Families come together to honor their ancestors — sometimes visiting their graves — and eat special holiday meals together.

MAUM, a community-centered platform launched last year in Los Angeles, is bringing MAUM Market to New York City for the very first time on Sept. 9. The one-day pop-up event at Denizen Bushwick will feature more than 50 Asian-American and Pacific Islander artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

The carefully-curated marketplace will offer jewelry, art, fashion, food, drink, home goods, and more — all created by small AAPI-owned businesses. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a showcase of traditional customs and crafts – like traditional Korean hanboks, embroidery, ceramics, and crafts — so they can fully appreciate the “history, artistry, and craftsmanship” behind the art.

“Bringing the vibrant spirit of Korea to the heart of New York, the Korean Cultural Center New York is proud to partner with Maum Market to create a nurturing launch pad for talented Korean creatives and entrepreneurs to flourish here in the city and contribute to the support of our communities,” said KCC executive director Michael CheonSoo Kim, in a statement. “Working together with the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, we hope this will be an opportunity to foster economic growth and also celebrate the beauty of cross-cultural exchange.”

Featured creators at MAUM Market will include Grace Nyugen and her jewelry company LOUPN, which offers handcrafted sterling-silver jewelry made in Korea; ceramicist Hwa Joong Kim; and Brooklyn-based rice wine producer Hana Makgeolli, founded by Alice Jun.

On Sept. 10, the festivities will move to Samsung 837 in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District for the Hangawi Korean Festival. The festival will offer shopping and a day full of panel discussions, workshops, and cultural events with featured guests including the Department of Small Business Services, Korean cookbook authors, and K-beauty founders.

At the festival, business owners can connect with SBS to learn how they can receive support and resources from the city — while attendees can learn about traditional Korean crafts like bojagi, or Korean calligraphy, and attend workshops on cooking Korean foods.

Panelists are set to include James Park, author of the new cookbook “Chili Crisp: 50+ Recipes to Satisfy Your Spicy, Crunchy, Garlicky Cravings,” and artist Yoona Hur.

“As the son of immigrant New York City small business owners, I know first-hand how important it is for government to partner with organizations like KCCNY and MAUM to lift up the entrepreneurial talent in our communities,” said Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of the city’s department of Small Business Services, in a statement. “SBS is thrilled to offer our many free services that help Korean entrepreneurs to start, operate and grow a business — especially as we celebrate Chuseok, a perfect time to highlight and give thanks for the creative spirit of the city’s vibrant Korean community.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce — which earlier this year launched partnerships with a number of Korean organizations and start-ups to bring innovative new technology to Brooklyn businesses.

MAUM Marketplace will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m.—3 p.m., at Denizen Brooklyn. MAUM is followed by the Hangawi Korean Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1-7 p.m. at Samsung 837 at 837 Washington St. in the Meatpacking District. Entry is free, but RSVPs are requested.