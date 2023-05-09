Hate Crime police investigating brick attack of Catholic Charities of Brooklyn

The suspects (left) tossed a brick through the window of the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn building (right) on Joralemon Street.

Two agitators threw a brick through a window of the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn building in Brooklyn Heights earlier this month.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for the two individuals, who allegedly tossed the object through the window of the structure at 161 Joralemon St. just after midnight on May 2, before running off into the Borough Hall subway station.

Catholic Charities of Brooklyn is a non-profit organization that has operated since 1899, and sponsors over 160 programs designed to aid those in need — including children, seniors, people with developmental disabilities and people suffering from mental illness.

The organization also provides affordable housing for the less-economically fortunate.

Between New Year’s Day and the beginning of May, when the most recent NYPD data is available, police had recorded 155 hate crimes in the Five Boroughs.

No arrests have been made in the brick-based attack, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

