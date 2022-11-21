‘Tis the season: Industry City ice rink officially reopens for the holidays

Industry City’s popular open-air ice skating rink has reopened for the season.

The outdoor and uncovered rink, located in Brooklyn’s innovation complex in Sunset Park, is open every weekend, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Perfect for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit, Industry City’s ice rink costs just $15 per person, with an additional $10 for skate rentals.

Visitors can have a blast at the festively decorated rink — open through early 2023 — then take a break and head over to the heated bar area, serving up a variety of goodies including hot chocolate and snacks.

Additionally, on select December Thursdays, Industry City will host Family Skate Nights, as well as Under the Stars Skate Series Fridays and Saturdays with themed holiday music and cocktails — all under the night sky.

Visitors can find the rink at Industry City’s Courtyard 5/6, reservations are not required, but can be made in advance online in advance here or in person. If you plan on heading over to the skating rink, make sure you and your loved ones bundle up.

Private rink rentals are also available, which include skates and staff. For event inquiries, contact IC-Events@IndustryCity.com. For Industry City’s full events lineup this season or more information, visit IndustryCity.com/Winter.