Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Sheepshead Bay restaurant Kavkazkiy Dvorik

Fire crews battle thick smoke as flames spread through the ductwork and second floor of Kavkazkiy Dvorik restaurant in Sheepshead Bay.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze in the ductwork of Kavkazkiy Dvorik restaurant on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews arrived at 2713 Ave. U in Sheepshead Bay shortly after 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 10 to find heavy smoke billowing from a two-story mixed-use building. The fire had spread to the second floor and the cockloft, the space between the roof and ceiling, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters cut multiple holes in the roof of the Russian restaurant to ventilate the smoke. More than 100 personnel deployed four hose lines to douse the main body of the fire.

Searches were conducted throughout the building, officials said. The FDNY Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which was declared under control at 1:45 p.m.

Kavkazkiy Dvorik is known for serving authentic Caucasian and Russian cuisine, including traditional dishes such as kebabs, dumplings, and salads. Its name translates from Russian to “Caucasian yard.”