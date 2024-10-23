‘A force of inspiration’: Brooklyn council member declares Oct. 20 ‘New York Liberty Day’

The New York Liberty celebrated on the court after the heart-stopping game on Sunday, Oct. 20.

In a significant show of support for the city’s champions, City Council Member Crystal Hudson introduced a resolution during Wednesday’s stated meeting designating Oct. 20 “New York Liberty Day.”

This resolution celebrates the New York Liberty, who recently clinched their first-ever WNBA championship.

The team made history on Sunday by securing the first WNBA title in franchise history, marking the first time in more than 50 years that a professional basketball championship has returned to the five boroughs. Their victory celebrates athletic excellence and highlights the ongoing progression toward equality in sports.

“With the introduction of this resolution, we take a moment to celebrate not just a title, but what the New York Liberty represents to our community,” Hudson said in a statement. “For so many fans, following the Liberty has served as a beacon of hope and unity. The Liberty has been a force of inspiration, and their newfound success showcases what happens when we invest in our women athletes.”

Hudson, whose district includes the Liberty’s home court, plans to present the team with a formal proclamation from the City of New York recognizing their achievements and contributions to the city. She will be joined by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Member Tiffany Cabán.

“Earlier this week, the New York Liberty made history not only for the franchise with their first championship but for the entire city by bringing home a title we’ve long awaited,” Hudson said. “This resolution is our way of expressing gratitude to the players, staff, and owners for their unwavering dedication to each other and the people of New York.”

The New York Liberty is known for its dedication to social justice, community engagement, women’s empowerment and athleticism. Their championship win serves as a reminder that sports can unite, inspire and challenge the status quo. As the team celebrates this historic achievement, the city of New York stands behind them, championing the cause of equality and the spirit of competition.

“Let’s not forget, when we invest in women, we win,” Hudson said, rallying fans. “Let’s go, Liberty.”