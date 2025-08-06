New York Liberty to host second annual Brooklyn Dribble, inspiring local youth

The New York Liberty is ready to keep the ball rolling by hosting The Brooklyn Dribble for a second straight year.

The 2024 WNBA champions are passionate about helping local youth succeed through basketball, and The Brooklyn Dribble — a community event where participants dribble a basketball along a scenic one-mile route through Brooklyn Bridge Park — remains their largest community event since relocating to Kings County.

Presented by Ticketmaster, The Brooklyn Dribble returns Sunday, Sept. 7. The free, public event begins at 10 a.m. on Pier 6, with participants dribbling to Pier 2. After the mile-long route, attendees can join the Liberty Fan Fest.

To make sure everyone can join in, the team will provide basketballs and T-shirts. The Fan Fest promises fun for all ages, featuring appearances by Ellie the Elephant, the Timeless Torches, a special guest, and a DJ to keep the energy high. There will also be food trucks, lawn games, face painting, airbrush tattoo artists, hairstyling stations, basketball activities, and more.

“After such incredible turnout and response in 2024, the New York Liberty could not be more excited to bring The Brooklyn Dribble back for a second year,” said Keia Clarke, the Liberty’s chief executive officer. “The Brooklyn Dribble is about more than celebrating our team – it’s about bringing people together, honoring the community that has continued to show up and support us, and creating meaningful and lasting memories in Brooklyn, together.”

Over the summer, the organization has focused on growing its community and fan base by hosting youth basketball camps and clinics, along with announcing a new Brooklyn Basketball Training Center that will offer after-school programs, camps and clinics.

The Brooklyn Dribble drew more than 2,000 fans last year. Fans can pre-register for this year’s Dribble online.