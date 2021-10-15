Off-duty Sunset Park cop booked on murder charges for fatal Bensonhurst shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The off-duty officer who allegedly shot two women, killing one of them, in an apparent love triangle Wednesday has been charged with murder.

Law enforcement sources said 31-year-old officer Yvonne Wu shot her 23-year-old girlfriend and a 24-year-old woman inside her gal pal’s residence in the vicinity of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst just before 5 pm on Oct. 13.

EMS rushed both victims to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 24-year-old woman, identified by police as Staten Island resident Jamie Liang, died. The officer’s girlfriend was expected to make a recovery, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, said at the scene.

As of Friday, the girlfriend — whose identity has not yet been released — remains in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

Upon entering the apartment, Kemper told press, responding officers found the 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest in the living room, and the officer’s girlfriend in the bedroom with a bullet wound to her torso. Cops quickly called for EMS and began administering CPR on the victims, the chief said.

Police officials said Wu, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, calmly confessed outside the residence to members of the 62nd Precinct after they arrived there in response to several 911 calls.

She was arrested Thursday following an evaluation at a local hospital and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to the NYPD.

Police are currently investigating whether the officer’s girlfriend and the 24-year-old woman had been in an intimate relationship of their own. Some reports also claim the 23-year-old was actually an ex-girlfriend of Wu’s.

As of Oct. 10, when the latest NYPD data is available, there was just one other shooting incident year-to-date in the 62nd Precinct, where Wednesday’s incident occurred. In 2019, there were just two. In all of Brooklyn South, there have been 139 shooting incidents year-to-date as of Oct. 10, down 21 percent from 177 in the same time frame last year.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation announced Friday that it has opened an investigation into the Oct. 13 shooting, due to the involvement of an NYPD officer.

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki