Police cuff man for fatal Williamsburg hit-and-run on May 19

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on May 19 at the intersection of Keap and South 5th streets.

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 49-year-old in a Williamsburg hit-and-run last month.

According to the NYPD, 38-year-old Johnathan Avila was driving his dark Honda CR-V when he allegedly struck Jesus Perez at the intersection of Keap and South 5th streets on May 19 just before 12:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Perez lying in the roadway and rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver fled the scene before authorities got there, and later abandoned the car in front of 199 Humboldt St., less than one mile away.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the crash may not have been random — but Perez and the driver had been “involved in a dispute” prior to the incident.

For over a month, police were working to track down the perpetrator with no breakthroughs in the case until Tuesday, when they slapped the cuffs on Avila, and charged him with murder.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell and Kirstyn Brendlen.

