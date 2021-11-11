Police shoot man following chase on the Belt Parkway

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD officers shot a man who allegedly rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase on the Belt Parkway in Bath Beach Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Det. George Tsourovakas confirmed that officers had shot the man just after 4 pm, and dispatchers over police radio reported the chase, and the crash.

A female officer shot the man in the leg after he allegedly brandished a gun, a police spokesperson said.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where his condition is currently unknown. EMS workers also took the officer to NYU Langone.

Nine small orange cones, often used to signify shell casings, were placed near the scene of the incident; Det. Tsourovakas said that it could be a range of ballistics and not necessarily mean nine bullets were fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back here for further updates.