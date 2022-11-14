Quantcast

Resident injured in early morning Canarsie fire: FDNY

Firefighters battled an early morning basement fire in Canarsie Monday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a basement fire in Canarsie Monday morning that injured one resident.

The blaze broke out at 711 E. 78th St. just before 5:20 a.m. Responding units were met by heavy fire and smoke billowing out of the basement apartment of a three-story Canarsie tenement.

Fire Department personnel used three hose-lines to knock down the fire, which was placed under control at around 6:15 a.m.

Heavy smoke emanated from the basement.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Searches throughout the basement apartment, first floor and second floor yielded negative results, and the injured resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

