SEE IT: Dyker Heights all aglow for the 2022 holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – especially so in Dyker Heights, where thousands upon thousands of spectators flock each holiday season to get a glimpse of the storied “Dyker Lights.”

The rows and rows of lavishly lit displays date back to the 1980s, and have since grown to become a global phenomenon. Though the spectacle — namely, the tour buses and crowds they draw — causes some headaches for local residents, Dyker Lights remains a beloved holiday tradition, and a neighborhood staple that draws attention (and business) to southern Brooklyn year after year.

The bulk of the festive display spans the mid-80s between 11th and 13th avenues, but decorations are present through most of the nabe.

Traditionally, locals begin decking their halls around Thanksgiving — and this year is no different. On Monday night, Nov. 28, a majority of Dyker’s biggest Christmas displays and “holiday houses” were already aglow for all to see. And there were some pre-December crowds revved up and ready to go.

